Tabu Says Shooting for Kuttey ‘Felt Like Home... I Remember the Day When Aasmaan Was Born'

At Kuttey's trailer launch in Mumbai today, Tabu revealed an interesting fact related to her role in the film. The actress shared that her role as a cop was penned for a male actor.

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 20:08 IST

Mumbai, India

Tabu reveals her character of a cop in Kuttey was written for a male actor.
There is no denying that in Bollywood’s cinematic verse, Tabu is unstoppable. This year, the actress has given two back-to-back hits with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2. Her acting chops were surely a stand-out in both projects. Now, with her upcoming film Kuttey, it appears that the actress is once again all set to step out of her boundaries and put up a stellar show. After all, her character as a cop was written down for a male actor. How do we know? Well Tabu herself shared it during the trailer launch of the film.

The much-awaited trailer of Kuttey was released today. And, to say the least, it is gripping in every sense. Directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, the film features Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

Aasmaan Bhardwaj is filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s son. Tabu has worked with Vishal in Maqbool and Haider.

During the trailer launch event, Tabu stated that Kuttey “is very different from all Vishal Bhardwaj films” and her character was “challenging and fun” to portray. She further revealed that the character was “written for a male actor and then it was eventually tweaked”, reported Pinkvilla.

Tabu said, “This is very different from all Vishal Bhardwaj films, Aasmaan is a very different filmmaker. It's a very new character for me. Actually, this character was written for a male actor and then it was eventually tweaked for me. It was challenging and fun to play this part.”

Tabu also reminisced about the good old days from the sets of Maqbool. The actress shared that she remembers the day Aasmaan was born and it was Gulzaar Saab who gave him the name. “This was like a home for me, as I remember the day when Aasmaan was born. I remember, Gulzaar Saab gave him the name Aasmaan. He used to roam on the sets of Maqbool with a camera made of wood. This is a very different zone for me,” Tabu said.

first published: December 20, 2022, 19:45 IST
last updated: December 20, 2022, 20:08 IST
