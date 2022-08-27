Tabu Can't Contain Her Excitement as She Wraps Up Bholaa, Her 9th Film with Ajay Devgn

Veteran actress Tabu has been on an absolute roll with back-to-back performances in commercially and critically acclaimed projects like Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and A Suitable Boy. Now the seasoned actress is all set to prove her mettle once again in Ajay Devgn’s directorial Bholaa, filming of which has recently concluded.

On Friday, Tabu took to her Instagram handle to share a wrap-up picture with her co-star and director Ajay Devgn. While Tabu can be seen wearing a formal coat and white shirt, Ajay sported a black shirt and a red and pink coloured gamcha. The Omkara actor was pointing his fingers towards something.

The Astitva actress wrote in her captions, “Look!! We finished our 9th film together! #wewrap #bholaa @ajaydevgn @adffilms" Avid fans and admirers were quick to drop compliments for Tabu. One of them wrote, “Congratulations! It’s gonna be a blockbuster", another one commented, “That smile is making me go(star and heart eyes emojis)". Someone also said, “Can’t wait for this! Super excited!"

Tabu would be essaying the role of a senior police officer alongside Ajay Devgn who would be playing ‘Bholaa’. The actor duo have performed some high-ocatane stunts for the action thriller which has already piqued the interest of the cinephiles.

As previously reported by a media portal, Ajay Devgn has roped in award winning action directors to create an immersive and thrilling experience for the audience. It stated, “The prolonged sequence has been designed by award-winning action-directors, Ramazan Bulut and RP Yadav on a massive set put up in Hyderabad. They got the brief from their actor director and have gone completely wild with their imagination for this particular sequence under his guidance. It’s Devgn’s ode to his lineage, Some on the sets insist that the stunts and scale of Bholaa is bigger, better, deadlier and rather enthralling."

It is touted to be a Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster Kaithi, which starred Karthi in the lead. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the 2019 action thriller was about a prisoner who helps the police when they are attacked by a gang of smugglers. The cops then help him reunite with his daughter.

Ajay has also previously helmed U, Me Aur Hum in 2008 which starred wife Kajol alongside him. His next film Shivaay (2016) had him as the principal star, while the latest Runway 34 (2022) also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh.

