Tabu Gets Injured While Shooting For Bholaa in Hyderabad

Ajay Devgn’s directorial project Bholaa has grabbed all the attention and managed to remain in news since the movie was announced. The shooting of the film is currently in progress in Hyderabad. Recently, actress Tabu, who is playing an important role in the movie, was injured while giving a shot for a stunt scene. Tabu plays the role of a fearless police officer in the movie.

Tabu will be seen performing many high-octane action scenes in the film. On Wednesday, Tabu received a cut above her right eye due to an accident while shooting an action sequence. According to sources, Tabu was driving a truck in a dense jungle. The truck was being followed by some goons on bikes. In one take, one bike that was racing at high speed hit the truck. Due to the accident a piece of glass flew and cut Tabu above her right eye. She was bleeding. Fortunately, the gash was on her forehead above the right eyebrow.

Advertisement

Immediately the medical team present on the sets provided first aid. According to the medical team, the cut was minor and it did not require stitching. After hearing the news Ajay was in absolute charge of the situation and immediately called for an off until the actress feel comfortable.

Bholaa is Ajay’s fourth directorial project. The last one was Highway 34. The movie is written by Shreedhar Dubey and Sandeep Kewlani while dialogues are penned by Aamil Keeyan Khan. The film revolves around a prisoner who after getting out of jail desires to meet his daughter, but his plans are interrupted by a well-orchestrated drug bust. The movie also features Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Amit Pandey, Sharad Kelkar and Vineet Kumar in the supporting roles. The film is all set to hit the screens next year on March 30.

The film is the Hindi remake of Tamil star Karthi’s blockbuster movie Kaithi.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here