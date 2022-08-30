Tabu on Working WIth Vishal Bharadwaj on Khufiya: ‘It’s A Very Rewarding Experience'

Tabu has managed to woo the audience with exemplary roles in films like Maachis, Haider, Astitva and Chandni Bar. The veteran actress who enjoys an unparalleled legacy of over three decades has managed to make her mark through her unconventional roles. Tabu is also the recipient of two National Film Awards for best actress and six Filmfare Awards. Her most recent performance in the blockbuster horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiya 2 was lauded by many. Now the actress is all set to feature in Vishal Bharadwaj’s Khufiya which would mark her third collaboration with the talented director. On the occasion of the unveiling of the first look of their film, the Suitable Boy actress talked about the camaraderie that the actor-director duo share.

The actress revealed what gravitated her towards Khufiya. She shared, “When I read a script of Vishal ji, I feel it is written for me. I think it will always happen this way only. Whatever script he writes, he thinks of me only." Responding to this, the Omkara director stated, “I have been in love with Tabu since many lives."

Tabu also shared her thoughts on working in Khufiya. She stated, “As an actor, I have always wanted to be a part of different stories and narratives. With the character that I play in Khufiya, I have been extremely fortunate to explore a very distinct story. Working with VB (Vishal Bhardwaj) is always a pleasure and a very rewarding experience. We’re excited to work together and bring the film to entertainment lovers across the world."

Meanwhile, Vishal Bhardwaj further continued to divulge more about his process of selecting a film and getting over the mental roadblock of actually filming something. He shared, “You get scared to get into this commitment. I personally wait and think whether I should get into this arduous journey, which is so painful. But then there are stories which pulls you instantly. Like it happened with Maqbool or Haider. You have sleepless nights, and feel restless until you do it."

Adding to this, Tabu stated that selecting a role can depend on a number of factors. She said, “With every film, the factors change. Sometimes you want to work with a director or co-actor or the role is so different and something that you have never done before. I feel like you must do it as it will help you grow in my craft."

Touted to be a spy-thriller film, Khufiya is based on Amar Bhushan’s espionage novel Escape to Nowhere. Along with Tabu, it also stars Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Azmeri Haque Badhon and Alexx O’Neill. The film is slated to release later this year on a popular OTT platform.

