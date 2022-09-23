Tabu Reveals Makeup Artist Recommended Face Cream Worth 50k: ‘Bought It Once, Never Again’

Tabu has managed to woo the audience with exemplary roles in films like Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Maachis, Haider, Astitva and Chandni Bar. The veteran actress, who enjoys an unparalleled legacy of over three decades, has made her mark through unconventional roles. Tabu is also a recipient of two National Film Awards for best actress and six Filmfare Awards. She is also known for her evergreen beauty and charm even at the age of 50. In her recent interview, Tabu revealed her mantra behind preserving her gorgeous looks.

During an interaction with Film Companion, Tabu explained that there was no hidden secret when she was asked how she manages to stay so youthful. Moreover, the actress recounted an instance when her make-up artist recommended her an expensive cream. The actress stated, “Koi secret nahi hai (There is no secret). Mithali, my makeup artist, was telling me, ‘Ma’am, skin is looking good, some home nuska you are doing or what?’ Some days, I’ll tell her that I put coffee here, and some plant there, and she’ll say, ‘You can’t do that, you have to use this cream’, and she’ll suggest some Rs 50,000 cream. Ek baar khareed liya, bas. Aage nahi khareedungi (I bought it once, but never again)."

However, Tabu also disclosed that she does try to take good care of herself and she takes conscious steps to ensure she maintains her looks. The Suitable Boy actress divulged, “There’s nothing that I consciously do for my face and all, but of course, I’m aware and conscious that I better look a certain way. I will not purposely ruin anything that takes away from… But that’s with everyone, even if you’re not an actor. Everyone wants to look good and maintain a certain level of being presentable, and fit, and healthy, and mentally there. I try my best."

On the professional front, Tabu is all set to feature in Vishal Bharadwaj’s Khufiya which would mark her third collaboration with the talented director. Touted to be a spy-thriller film, Khufiya is based on Amar Bhushan’s espionage novel Escape to Nowhere. Along with Tabu, it also stars Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Azmeri Haque Badhon and Alexx O’Nell. The film is slated to release later this year on a popular OTT platform. Additionally, she would also star in Aasman Bharadwaj’s debut film Kuttey alongside Arjun Kapoor, Nasseruddin Shah and Radhika Madan.

