Tabu Sends Bouquet of Lilies, Best Wishes to Kiara Advani Amid Wedding Rumours With Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani has been grabbing the headlines for multiple reasons this year. Whether it is for her rocking performances in movies like Jugjugg Jeeyo and blockbuster hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, or for her breathtaking public appearances at events and award shows, the actress has been in the spotlight. Kiara shares an excellent rapport with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Tabu, who sent her a bouquet of beautiful flowers with an endearing message leading to speculations that Kiara might be tying the knot.

Currently, the rumour mills are on overdrive claiming Kiara Advani and her rumoured beau, Sidharth Malhotra will tie the knot soon. Amid this, Tabu, who is enjoying the success of her thriller drama, Drishyam 2, has sent a bouquet of pink lilies to Kiara along with a note that read, “Dear Kiara, sending you lots of love and my best wishes. An overwhelmed Kiara uploaded a short snippet of the sweet gesture on her Instagram story. She thanked Tabu and wrote, “Thank you Tabu Maam, this is so sweet”.

Advertisement

While the reasons for sending the flowers are not known, it is guessed that Tabu congratulated Kiara for her forthcoming nuptials. The lovebirds are yet to confirm the news, but as per reports, the couple is gearing up to tie the knot at a resort in Chandigarh.

The dating rumour sparked on the sets of Koffee with Karan Season 7 when Kiara Advani said that she and Sidharth Malhotra are ‘more than close friends’. Meanwhile, when Sidharth was asked about his future plans with Kiara, he said “I am manifesting it today”. While the lovebirds are yet to confirm this development, news reports suggest that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will soon tie the knot together in 2023.

Advertisement

On the work front, Kiara Advani will feature in Govinda Naam Mera opposite Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar among others which will release tomorrow on Disney+ Hotstar. Next up, she has Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. Meanwhile, Tabu is gearing up for her next movie with Ajay Devgn, Bholaa. She also has Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor’s ‘The Crew’ with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon.

Read all the Latest Movies News here