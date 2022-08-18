Tabu to Join Kareena Kapoor Khan in Rhea Kapoor's Next? Here's What We Know

Last month, Kareena Kapoor Khan confirmed that she is reuniting with Rhea Kapoor for a new project. While details are under wraps, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress shared that the film will be nothing like their previous project Veere Di Wedding despite being the story of three women. Now, reports come in that Tabu is likely to star with Kareena in the film. If a report in IndiaToday.in is anything to go by, Rhea is in talks with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress but she is yet to sign the film.

Advertisement

According to a source quoted by the publication, “Rhea has already locked Kareena Kapoor Khan for her next project. She is in talks with Tabu to star in the film as well. However, Tabu is yet to sign the film on dotted lines. The actress has loved the script and has shown her interest and is most likely to give her confirmation soon."

The source added that the film revolves around the individual journey of two women who find support in one another.

Talking about the film, Kareena had earlier told PTI, “I am doing a film with Rhea (Kapoor). It is not Veere 2 (Veere Di Wedding). It is a story about three women. It is going to be slightly different. It’s a super cool and fun story." She also added that the cast has been finalised and that she would be sharing the screen with two ‘stellar actor’. However, she refrained from revealing the names ad said, “Rhea has got two stellar actors. I can’t reveal the cast, but I am very excited. I can’t wait for her to announce (the film). It will start by the end of this year or January."

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She is also working on her web debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here