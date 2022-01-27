Tabu to Team up With Ajith After 22 Years For This H Vinoth Film

Tabu and south Megastar Ajith Kumar are all set to romance on the silver screen once again after 22 years. They were last seen as lead actors in the Tamil romantic film Kandukondain Kandukondain, directed and co-written by Rajiv Menon. The film was based on Jane Austen’s novel and it starred Mammootty, Aishwarya Rai, Srividya, and Raghuvaran in supporting roles. The music for the film was composed by A. R. Rahman, while the cinematographer for the film was Ravi K. Chandran.

Kandukondain Kandukondain was a blockbuster hit at the box office. The film had also bagged a National Award and two Filmfare Awards (South).

Now latest media reports claim that Tabu is all set to return to Tamil films after 9 years. She will be reuniting with actor Ajith for a film, which will be released next year.

However, an official announcement in this regard is awaited from the makers.

Sources say that Ajith will soon start a new film with Indian director H. Vinoth, which will be bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. This will be the third collaboration of Ajith, Vinoth and Boney Kapoor, and Tabu has been finalised to play the female lead in the film.

The film will go on floors as soon as the announcement is made. Ajith and Tabu will be paired in this film after a long gap of 22 years and it will be Ajith’s 61st film.

In 1999 Tabu was seen in Biwi No.1, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Astitva in 2000 and Chandni Bar in 2001.

