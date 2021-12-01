Tadap, 83, Bachchan Pandey and Heropanti 2 - 4 Films of Sajid Nadiadwala to Release in 5 Months

For over three decades, Sajid Nadiadwala has been providing the audiences with big screen mega entertainment and musical blockbusters in Bollywood. Going by the list of his forthcoming releases, including Tadap, 83, Bachchan Pandey and Heropanti 2, all within 5 months, the stakes are going to be higher for the producer.

Besides the highly-anticipated Tadap, which is on the verge of release (3rd December), another eagerly-awaited big-screen entertainment from the production house is 83, the trailer of which has been launched recently with huge fanfare. Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 revolves around India’s historic 1983 World Cup win and is set to release on 24th December, 2021.

Ranveer Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev’s wife. The movie also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.

Advertisement

Taking the legacy of his production house ahead in 2022 and considering the impressive line-up of different genre films, Sajid has shown he knows what the audience wants. While Akshay Kumar is leading Bachchan Pandey releasing on 4th March, 2022, Tiger Shroff will be seen showcasing some cool action on the big screen once again with Heropanti 2 releasing on 6th May, 2022.

Tadap, which releases this Friday, marks the big Bollywood debut of Ahan Shetty, son of Suniel Shetty.

One can also expect some money spinners at the post pandemic box office from Sajid’s impressive line-up of films.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.