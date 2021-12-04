Tadap Day 1 Box Office Collection: Ahan-Tara Starrer Opens To Positive Response

After Sooryavanshi, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Satyamev Jayate 2 and Antim: The Final Truth, Milan Luthria’s directorial Tadap has been released in over 1600 screens worldwide. Ahan Shetty, son of Sunil Shetty has made his Bollywood debut with the romantic action drama. With Ahan and Tara Sutaria in the lead, the film created a buzz among the masses for a long time.

The film’s songs and the trailer were well received by the masses. With the release of Tadap on Friday, Ahan Shetty knocked on big time at the box office on the opening day. The filmmakers are assuming that Ahan will soon make a big bang in Bollywood.

>First-day collection

The film Tadap has started with a bang at the box office. According to BoxOfficeIndia.com, the film has earned an estimate of Rs 4.30 crore on the first day, which is remarkable for a newcomer’s film.

John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate 2, which was released on November 26, also collected an estimated Rs 2 crore on the first day of the release. Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth earned only Rs 4.75 crore on the opening day.

The first day’s earnings of Tadap are being called spectacular as the film has a new star cast and it’s competing against John Abraham and Salman Khan films in threatres. The film is being considered as the third biggest start of the year 2021. However, the critics are saying that the film will face the real challenge on the weekend.

Tadap is a Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu superhit film RX 100. The film is presented and co-produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala. Penned by Rajat Arora the film has been directed by Milan Luthria.

