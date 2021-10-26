Tadap Teaser: Meet Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's Characters from Intense Love Saga

Ahan Shetty, son of actor Suniel Shetty, is all set to make his acting debut with Tadap, which is one of the most awaited releases of the year. Tadap also stars Tara Sutaria. The makers on Tuesday released two character teasers of its leads to rouse the excitement about the film.

The first teaser introduces the character of ‘Ishana’ essayed by Ahan as he stands with a chiselled body and his back facing the camera. The teaser has been strung together with an industrial dubstep track to give a grungy feel to the character.

Suniel shared the Tadap teaser on Twitter and wrote, “A glimpse of my heart for the world. A teaser of what I’ve loved. A humble tease of what is to come #Tadap - a little at a time. So excited for my son #AhanShetty & his teaser of #Tadap. Give him as much love as you gave me."

The second teaser, released moments after the first, introduces Tara’s character of ‘Ramisa’. Ramisa’s teaser is rounded up by a soul-stirring flamenco track telling us that it is a character with softer shades. It will be interesting to see the pairing of two characters with such opposite shades.

The impressive teasers give us a sneak peek into the world of ‘Ishana’ and ‘Ramisa’, portrayed by Ahan and Tara, and establish their characters well thereby building more intrigue and mystery around them.

‘Tadap’ is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster ‘RX 100’ and will be the first big canvas romantic drama to be released in theatres. The film is helmed by Milan Luthria who is known for films like ‘Taxi No. 9-2-11’ and ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbai’.

Presented and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production ‘Tadap’ is set to roll out in cinemas on December 3.

