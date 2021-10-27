Tadap Trailer: Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria are Star-crossed Lovers in Intense Film

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty’s Bollywood debut has garnered a lot of buzz since its announcement. Ahan is stepping into the film industry with Tadap with Tara Sutaria. On Wednesday, the trailer of the film released, which saw the leads stars engaged in a passionate and dysfunctional relationship. In the video, Ahan can be seen donning an action hero avatar and also has many intense scenes.

The trailer begins with Ahan’s character Ishana beating up a policemen and other goons. We then see Tara’s character introduced as his love interest. They soon fall in love after two meetings. However, things go awry when her father opposes the relationship.

The trailer consists of many action scenes along with intense dialogues. In one of the scenes Ahan can be seen choking Tara.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also shared the trailer on Instagram with a note for Ahan. He wrote, Ahan .. we saw you grow up .. and today its a huge pleasure and honour to introduce you to the World of cinema, through your maiden effort ‘Tadap’ .. all the blessings and good wishes."

Recently Ahan had taken to Instagram to share a teaser of the film. He wrote, “So ready for you to meet Ishana."

Meanwhile, Tadap is the remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX100. The film was directed by Ajay Bhupathi and starred Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in the lead roles.

Tadap, on the other hand is directed by Milan Luthria. The film has been written by Rajat Arora and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will release in theatres on December 3, 2021.

