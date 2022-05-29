Taehyung, Jimin Serve Friendship Goals, Suga's Long Hair Makes ARMYs Go Crazy as BTS Leaves for US

BTS members are all set to meet US President Joe Biden in the White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes. Jungkook already left for the States yesterday, and now photos of the rest of the members from the airport are going viral. Min Yoongi aka Suga left ARMYs weak in the knees with his long hair and chic airport outfit. Meanwhile, Kim Taehyung aka V and Park Jimin were setting friendship goals with their cute antics. Talking about Suga’s hair, one fan wrote, “This Min Yoongi airport fashion and hair style will always be iconic I wanna scream YOONGI MARRY ME #BTS #YOONGI #SUGA @BTS_twt."

Another fan wrote, “That that I like that! Yes, Yoongi. Your messy hair is a great airport vibe today. @BTS_twt"

Meanwhile, V and Jimin, lovingly known as VMin was seen holding each other while entering the airport. BTS’ baby Mochi was seen putting his arms on Taehyung as they walked with the other members.

Meanwhile, Jungkook already left for the US yesterday and during his airport appearance, ARMYs noticed what seems to be a new tattoo on his wrist. Jungkook, upon noticing the paparazzi outside the airport, bowed down and greeted them. He was also seen waving in a few pictures. A few eagle-eyed fans zoomed in on the pictures in which he was waving at the cameras and spotted that the singer has got a new tattoo. While it is not clear what the tattoo is, fans compared a few of his recent pictures with the new ones and seemingly confirmed that the singer has got the new ink.

BTS, consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jungkook, will be in Washington DC on Tuesday, May 31, to sit down to interact with Biden about the anti-Asian crimes. The White House, in a press statement, revealed, “BTS will join President Biden to discuss Asian inclusion and representation, and to address anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination which have become more prominent issues in recent years."

“President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS’ platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world," the statement added. BTS is also preparing to release their new album, Proof.

