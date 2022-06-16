Tagore to Godfather: A Look at Telugu Remakes Starring Chiranjeevi

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Godfather. The much anticipated movie is an official remake of Malayalam hit Lucifer, which was released in 2019. According to the reports, the film will be released in theatres on August 12.

This is not the only time Chiranjeevi has worked in a remake film. Earlier he has worked in many Telugu adaptations of films from other languages, including Hindi, and many of these films have also turned big hits. Here is a list of remake movies starring Chiranjeevi.

Bholaa Shankar (2022)

Bholaa Shankar directed by Meher Ramesh is expected to be released this year. This is yet another much awaited film of the veteran actor for which the official release date has not been announced. Bholaa Shankar is the remake of film Tamil film Vedalam starring Ajith.

Khaidi No. 150 (2017)

Khaidi No. 150 starring Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal and Mohammad Ali among others emerged as a big hit at the box office. This film was the remake of Tamil star Vijay’s Kaththi.

Shankar Dada MBBS (2004)

Chiranjeevi was the recipient of Filmfare Award South under best actor category for this film. Shankar Dada MBBS was the remake of hit Bollywood film Munna Bhai MBBS.

Shankardada Zindabad (2007)

Shankardada Zindabad was the remake of the film Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Shankardada Zindabad failed to live upto the expectations of the audiences and failed at the box office.

Anji (2004)

Anji was the Telugu adaptation of Hollywood film Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Anji was directed by Kodi Ramakrishna. The film failed at the box office.

Tagore (2003)

Tagore was directed by VV Vinayak. In the movie Chiranjeevi played the role of Ravindranath Tagore, a physics professor who forms an anti-corruption force along with his former students to punish corrupt government officers. It was the remake of AR Murugadoss directorial Ramana, which featured Tamil star Vijayakanth in the lead role.

SP Parasuram (1994)

It was the remake of Tamil film Walter Vetrivel. The Telugu remake featuring Chiranjeevi in the lead role failed at the box office like its original version. SP Parasuram was remade in Hindi as Khuddar.

Gharana Mogudu (1992)

Gharana Mogudu was the remake of MS Rajashekar’s Tamil directorial Anuraaga Aralithu. Both films were successful at the box office. Gharana Mogudu turned out to be a milestone in Chiranjeevi’s career.

