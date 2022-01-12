Tahir Bhasin, Amala Paul-starrer Ranjish Hi Sahi to Stream on Voot Select From Jan 13

Voot Select, the subscription-based video streaming service, is all set to stream its new web series Ranjish Hi Sahi on Thursday, January 13, 2022. The web series, set in 1970s Bollywood, is produced by Mukesh Bhatt and Jio Studio. It has been created by Mahesh Bhatt and features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amala Paul, and Amrita Puri in lead roles. The series is written and directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj.

Voot Select shared the description of the show as, “Amna Parvez: beloved on-screen, but desperate for love behind the scenes. Find out what happens when she falls for a struggling director."

The story of the series revolves around a filmmaker Shankar, who becomes successful and later goes on to have an extramarital affair with actor Amna Parvez, the trailer shows.

The series is set mainly in 70s Bollywood, known as the golden era of bell bottoms and great music. The series explores temptation, forbidden love, passion, trust, marriage, loyalty, stability, obsession, and separation, makers said. The series features a love triangle between struggling director Shankar, actor Aamna, and Shankar’s wife Anju. The series explores what all goes through once a man falls in love with another woman despite being married.

Watch Trailer:

In conversation with CNN-News18, actor Tahir Bhasin talked about his character director Shankar in Ranjish Hi Sahi. He talked about his experience of working in web series and films. He is playing the protagonist who is torn between the love of the two women in his life. His character Shankar blurs the lines between a vulnerable romantic and an authoritative rebel.

According to the makers of the series, Ranjish Hi Sahi explores complicated human relationships among adults.

