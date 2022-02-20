Tahir Raj Bhasin Launches His Own Chat Show on Social Media Called Talking Craft

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has become the man of the moment in the web series space. The actor has delivered a hat-trick of hits with his laudable performances in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Ranjish Hi Sahi and Looop Lapeta.

Tahir is now adding another feather to his cap as he is launching his own chat show on social media called Talking Craft. The show will enable him to interact with some of the best creative forces of our industry. The first guest on the show is his co-star Shweta Tripathi from his recently released web series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein.

Talking about his new venture, Tahir reveals, “Growing up as a film enthusiast, I used to seek out in-depth conversations by brilliant creative minds. I was more interested to know and learn about their approach to their craft. I’m exactly the same today and I only look to engage and learn from my co-actors constantly. I’m sure there are many like me, actors or film lovers, who would love to hear what goes on in an actor’s mind before a scene is filmed, what are the unique preparation methods of brilliant actors, right from the horse’s mouth."

The actor says that he has been planning to do it for sometime now, “Ever since the social media boom happened, I have been toying with the idea of creating a platform that enables me to interact with some of the best creative forces of our industry and learn in detail what makes them and their processes so special because they deliver power packed, crackling performances that amazes everyone. So, I’m thrilled to announce that I’m launching my very own social media property called Talking Craft."

He further adds, “This will enable me to speak to my fellow actors from the industry and delve in detail how they deliver magic on screen. My first guest is one of my most talented co-stars, the incredible Shweta Tripathi, who I had the good fortune to be paired opposite in our hit web series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein!"

