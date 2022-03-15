Tahira Kashyap Marks 21st Dating Anniversary With Ayushmann Khurrana, Says 'Still Fight Like' It's 2001

Love is one of the most beautiful things and Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap prove it time and again. On March 15, the couple celebrated their 21st dating anniversary. Tahira Kashyap wrote a heartfelt note as she shared the picture from their little celebration.

Tahira posted a picture of herself and Ayushmann on Instagram penning down a cute little note. As Ayushmann clicks the selfie picture, Tahira plants a kiss on his cheek. In the same post, she shared a photo of the anniversary cake with lighted candles on it. Ayushmann’s hands can be seen protecting the candles.

Captioning the photo, Tahira wrote, “21 years of creating memories, And we still fight and love like how it was in 2001! @ayushmannk only you bring out the best in me even in the most testing situation! Umm forever," followed by a couple kissing emoji and hashtag ‘Happy Dating Anniversary.

The couple is currently enjoying a vacation in the Ranthambore National Park where they celebrated their dating anniversary. Ayushmann shared the glimpse of their trip with their childhood friends on his social media account.

In the video, he shared snippets of the jeep ride, animals spotting and their intimate anniversary celebration. Various celebrities such as Dia Mirza, Twinkle Khanna, Tisca Chopra, Neha Dhupia and others showered love and wishes for the couple in the comment section.

For the unversed, Ayushmann and Tahira started dating in 2001. After dating for seven long years, the couple tied the knot in 2008. The couple is parents to two kids. On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Currently, he has finished the shooting for his upcoming film Doctor G. At the same time, Tahira is currently busy working for his debut feature film Sharmaji ki Beti. She had helmed one of the love stories as part of Feels Like Ishq for Netflix last year.

