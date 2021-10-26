Tahira Kashyap Recounts Incident of Forgetting Her Baby at a Restaurant, Not the Bill or Her Bag

After Kareena Kapoor’s Pregnancy Bible, Tahira Kashyap has also come up with her new book, 7 Sins of Being A Mother. Recently, in an interview, she opened up one of the struggles she faced as a new mom, talked about some of her sins, and shared a couple of blunders she made. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap had their first child, son Viraajveer in 2012. They are also parents to a seven-year-old daughter, Varushka.

Tahira told Hindustan Times about an incident when she went out to lunch with her friends soon after her first baby, Viraajveer. Talking about various things she did in her early motherhood days, she said, “I also forgot my child in a restaurant." Tahira recalled that she neither forgot her bag nor the bill but forgot her child. “The waiter came running to me and said ‘Ma’am, aap apna baccha bhool gae (Maam you forgot your kid)’," she said. Tahira expressed that she was so embarrassed and people around started staring at her.

Tahira even recalled that she has, a couple of times, dropped her kids to school on public holidays and has later received those looks from them. She said that even today, the blunders do not cease to happen but now she is more forgiving of herself.

We got to know that Tahira, like every mother, was very particular about the diet of her children and ensured to give only healthy food to her kids. She shared that during her illness, her mom had taken over the things and responsibilities. As Tahira’s mother used to pack tiffin for her children, the former was always worried about what would her mother pack. If her mother gave them cheese sandwiches two days in a row, Tahira would start to panic as it was unhealthy. But now she is more like “How does it even matter?" The mother of two has now learnt to let go.

