Tahira Kashyap Says Women Should Cherish Individuality; Calls Herself 'Imperfect Mother'

Tahira Kashyap is currently reveling in the reception of her latest book - The 7 Sins of Being A Mother. Published by Juggernaut, the book has been dubbed as humorous, honest and ribald. Tahira, also a filmmaker and influencer, has clearly come out on her own. In addition to a strong and spirited wit - of which her husband Ayushmann Khurrana is a fan - she happens to have a powerful voice accompanied by impregnable opinion. While interacting with Hindustan Times, Tahira, known for her unfiltered words, touched upon gender disparity.

Tahira’s works have steadily reflected on the problems with patriarchal norms. The 38-year-old, who has an interesting way to speak her mind, opined that the imbalance between men and women needs to be addressed. “I have a big problem with it, which is why every work of mine has always spoken about women liberation,” she told Hindustan Times.

For someone who wants women to take the front seat instead of being just a plus one, Tahira expressed her desire for women to cherish their individuality, be valued and appreciated. She obviously fits herself in a segment of individuals who wants their voice to be heard in an amusing way.

She also called herself an ‘imperfect mother.’ She said, “I consider myself to be the most imperfect mother. Early on I used to feel guilty about it, but now I am owning it and all the so-called imperfections I have written about in the book. I am sure all the mothers have a unique journey and I don’t know why we are all kept on the same margin. Why are we all supposed to be typecast and be a replica of each other?"

The 38-year-old credited her father for her impeccable sense of humour, who taught her that the best way to get through life is to make fun of it. “Whether it is talking about disparity between men and women or my health issues, my way of addressing issues is not to go into a protest mode, which I appreciate,” asserted Tahira.

Her book has clearly resonated with this side of her personality, which is also why Tahira pulled off the depiction of a mother’s struggle in the most hilarious way. With dashes of wry humour, the confessional-style book explores Tahira’s experiences of motherhood.

The new-age mother, who has been simultaneously brushing up on her filmmaking resume, is gearing for her feature film debut Sharmaji Ki Beti. She helmed the short film Quarantine Crush, a segment of Netflix’s anthology drama show Feels Like Ishq. Tahira also directed a segment titled Pinni in the film Zindagi inShort.

