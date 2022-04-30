Tahira Kashyap Tells Shilpa Shetty She Was ‘Wowed’ By Sonali Bendre’s Bald Look After Latter’s Chemotherapy

Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty left her fans excited when she announced her celebrity chat show Shape of You. She had welcomed stars like Jacqueline Fernandez, John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gilland many more. During its recent episode, we saw Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap talking about how she was wowed by Sonali Bendre’s bald look after the latter’s chemotherapy.

During the conversation with Shilpa on the chat show, Tahira spoke about going bald during her battle with cancer. Revealing that she got her head shaved when she was alone at home, Tahira claimed that after looking into the mirror, she said to herself, “who’s this sexy thing?" and added, “I found myself so sexy".

Tahira stated that she was blown away by Sonali Bendre’s bald look when the actress returned home after undergoing cancer treatment in the US. Little did she know at the time, that she was going to be in the same position just six months later. Just like Sonali, Tahira also battled cancer and shaved her head during chemotherapy.

Advertisement

She also mentioned that she loved Sonali Bendre’s pictures when the actress stepped out of the airport in a bald look, with kohl in her eyes and a smile on her face. She said, “wow what a woman," and added, “Cut to six months later, I didn’t know I would be in the same position."

Tahira Kashyap also talked about her latest book The 7 Sins Of Being A Mother. While talking about the book, the author-writer also opened up about his sex life with Shilpa.

For those who don’t know, Tahira is married to actor Ayushmann and the couple has two kids: 10-year-old son Virajveer and 8-year-old daughter Varushka.

The Dhadkan actress even complemented Tahira on her non-prude attitude, to which Tahira replied, “But it is what it is no! Its sex and it is great and it’s good."

The actress even asked Tahira to rate sex as a workout, to which said, “Even a quickie, in our case, costs a lot of calories, so…"

Advertisement

Meanwhile, speaking about the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana is all set for the release of his forthcoming action-flick Anek. The upcoming actioner will reunite director Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann after their blockbuster film Article 15. Billed as a socio-political thriller. The film is shot in the exquisite locations of the North East and is considered Sinha’s most ambitious and expensive project to date. Ayushmann Khurrana will be essaying the role of Joshua. The upcoming actioner will be released on May 27, 2022. Ayushmann also has Doctor G in his kitty.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.