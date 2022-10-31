Tahira Kashyap's Pens Pre-Anniversary Post for Ayushmann Khurrana, Says 'I Still Go Back To...'

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap will be celebrating their wedding anniversary tomorrow, November 1. In a bid to make it special, Tahira shared a beautiful picture where she is seen holding Ayushmann's hand as both are dressed in traditional attires. She attaches a cute caption to the post that reads, “Happy world/ritual waali anniversary. I still go back to the first song you sang for me… umm . . Uhhh just realised it’s Halloween too, we chose the scariest day to get married guess it’s all relative na… what is more scary."

The post has received thousands of likes as well as wishes from friends and family in the comments section. Even Esha Gupta and Ekta Kapoor showered their blessings and love on the duo.

Fans also rushed to the comment section to extend best wishes to the power couple on their special day. “Adore both of you. Our love and blessings for tomorrow’s anniversary. May each day bring you both closer and wish you years of happiness and togetherness," one user commented. While another remarked, “I love this couple … made for each other."

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana are childhood sweethearts. They got hitched in 2008 and are parents to two kids, Virajveer and Varushka.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was most recently seen in the film Doctor G, besides Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah, and Sheeba Chadha. He previously appeared in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui as a lead alongside Vaani Kapoor and in Anek, which is an action-sports drama. Tahira, on the other hand, is currently working on her directorial debut for a feature film, Sharmaji Ki Beti. She is the author of four books. Tahira's first book, I Promise, was published in 2011. Many might not be aware that she has even directed several short films including Pinni and Toffee.

