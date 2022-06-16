Taika Waititi Promises Star Wars Will Be ‘Something New With New Characters Who Will Expand The World’

Actor and Filmmaker Taika Waititi recently opened up about what to expect from his upcoming ‘Star Wars’ film. In a conversation with Total Film, the 46-year-old filmmaker shared that the movie will be “something new" involving “new characters" who will “expand the world".

“Look, I think for the Star Wars universe to expand, it has to expand. I don’t think that I’m any use in the Star Wars universe making a film where everyone’s like, ‘Oh great, well that’s the blueprints to the Millennium Falcon, ah that’s Chewbacca’s grandmother.’ That all stands alone," told the director as he warned about the movie in his recent interview.

In conversation with Deadline, the director, who is gearing up for the release of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, had shared, “I would like to take something new and create some new characters and just expand the world, otherwise it feels like it’s a very small story."

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has already said, “that we were drawing to a close on the saga that George (Lucas) had created and that we were moving into the future of storytelling in the Star Wars universe."

As per the report by Deadline, with TV series, movies, publishing and video games, that universe no longer fits into self-contained three-film arcs.

“I hesitate to use the word trilogies anymore because Star Wars is much more about persistent storytelling," adds Kennedy.

Kennedy also shared that as for the film solar system in the Star Wars’ flourishing universe, “We have a road map," and “I would say that Taika’s story fits more specifically into that."

Recently, Taika hit the headlines for reports on his engagement with British pop star Rita Ora. The Sun quoted a close friend of the couple saying, “This isn’t about them doing a big showy thing and crowing about it beforehand. It’s just about them being in love and deciding the time is right to formalise their relationship. They couldn’t be happier."

The friend also added that Rita Ora and Taika Waititi did not go for the typical “‘Will you marry me?’ thing and an Instagram post." Describing their relationship that grew organically, the friend claimed, “There’s no ring or big build-up. They just got closer and closer and eventually said to each other almost simultaneously, ‘I want to marry you.’"

For those unaware, Taika Waititi and Rita Ora have been dating for around a year-and-a-half. They made their first public appearance as a couple last year on the red carpet at the premiere of Suicide Squad.

