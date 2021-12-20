Taimur Ali Khan Birthday: Doting Aunts Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan Share Pics with Dearest Tim Tim

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan turned 5 years old today. From being trolled for his name to becoming one of the most sought after kids by the paparazzi, Taimur has been making headlines almost every day for the five years of his existence. On the special occasion of his birthday, his family, including sister Sara Ali Khan, aunts Karisma Kapoor, Saba Ali Khan and mother Kareena, took to their social media pages to shower love through heartwarming posts on Tim Tim.

Sara shared an adorable picture with Taimur and their father Saif. In the picture, Sara can be seen cutting the cake while the birthday boy is happily looking at it. Along with the picture, she penned a sweet birthday note for Taimur. Her post read, “Happiest birthday Tim Tim… wishing you all the toys, chocolates, laughter, happiness and love."

On the other hand, aunt Karisma also shared a cute picture with Taimur and wrote, “Big boy! Happy birthday to our Jaan. Love you toooo much #happybirthday #lolomalovestaimur."

Saif’s sister Saba too posted a picture posing with Tim. She captioned it, “To my darling Tim, wishing you the world! Stay happy n always filled with mischief and fun! Love u lots! Bua Jaan."

Her sister Soha Ali Khan shared a photo of herself cuddling an infant Taimur and wrote, “I remember the first time I held you in my arms - the tiniest little bundle love and joy! And now you are five already - Happy birthday Tim Tim ❤️🎂We are missing you immensely but will see you and celebrate together soon!!"

Earlier in the day, mommy Kareena, who is currently under quarantine as she tested positive for Covid-19 last week, shared an unseen video of Taimur and also penned an emotional note. Her post read, “Your first steps your first fall… I recorded it with so much pride. This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high… ’cause you are my tiger… Happy Birthday my heartbeat… My Tim Tim no one like you mera beta #HappyBirthdayTimTim #MeraBeta #MyTiger."

