Taimur Ali Khan Is A ‘Protective Bhaijaan’ For Jeh In This Super Adorable Pic Shared By Saba Pataudi

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little munchkins Taimur and Jeh are as popular as their actor parents. Kareena often shares candid glimpses of the brothers on social media and sends the internet into a meltdown. However, on Wednesday, the boys’ aunt Saba Pataudi took to Instagram to treat her fans and followers with an unseen photo of Taimur and Jeh.

In the photo, we see Taimur trying to pick up his little brother, as they both got caught up in a goofy moment. Tim and Jeh’s expressions of shock and cuteness were perfectly snapped by Saba. Jeh looked super adorable in a blue t-shirt and navy blue shorts, with a burp cloth tied to his neck. On the other hand, Taimur looked cute in a sea blue T-shirt and navy blue shorts as he tries to get hold of her little brother.

Along with the pictures, she wrote, “SIBLINGS….too! Big brother protects #timtim Small brother grabs ! #jehjaan Younger ones are always playing around !! That’s why we have a protective older “bhaijaan" #saifalikhanpataudi #my #bigbrother #taimuralikhan #jehalikhan #siblings #too."

Soon afterwards, scores of social media users chimed into the comments section to shower love on the two starkids. While one fan wrote, “O my god! What cuties!," another chimed into the comments writing, “this is adorableeeee."

Well, this isn’t the first time, Kareena’s little one is seen in an adorable photo. Earlier, Kareena posted a sweet picture of herself from the sets of her upcoming Sujoy Ghosh directorial.

In the photo, we see is seen getting her hair styled as she sits in front of her little one, while Jeh looks back at her. Kareena looks uber cool in a purple shirt and blue denim pants. She rounded off her look with a pair of sneakers. The actress was seen seated in between her stylist and make-up artists, while she took care of her little munchkin. Kareena could be seen getting playful with her son as she made a cute face while talking to Jeh. It seems like the actress is a pro at multi-tasking, as she is aptly balancing her work life with her personal life.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor’s much-awaited comeback Laal Singh Chaddha will hit the silver screen on 11 August 2022. She will be reuniting with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan for the film. It also marks the Bollywood debut of actor Naga Chaitanya.

