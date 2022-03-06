Taimur Ali Khan Is Chilling Like A Nawab In New Pic, Fans Think He 'Looks Just Like Raj Kapoor'

A new picture of little Taimur Ali Khan has been shared by his aunt, Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan on Sunday showing him chilling like a boss! Taimur, who seems to be following the fashion footsteps of his father, was seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama and resting in his very own planter’s chair with leg extensions. He had his arms placed on his head while his attention was placed on something outside the frame.

Behind him were a bunch of family photographs, one featuring Saif and Taimur as well. Saba shared the picture and wrote, “My boys….Chote Nawab….. Mahsha’Allah Lounging like a royal …na ?" Fans took to the comments section and shared their reactions. Many found the picture cute while one was also reminded of Raj Kapoor. “Looks just like Raj Kapoor," the fan said. “Looking like Raj Kapoor," another comment read. “Yeah just look like a maternal family," added another fan, referring to the Kapoor family.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Taimur was spotted out and about with his father, Saif Ali Khan. In a video shared by a paparazzo, the father-son duo was spotted stepping out of the car and Taimur seemed to be having an argument with his dad. In the clip, an angry Taimur was seen seemingly fighting with his father. He laid tiny punches at Saif while the Adipurush star controlled his laugh. The video left the netizens in splits.

Advertisement

In 2021, Taimur became an older brother after Saif and Kareena welcomed a second son, Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh Ali Khan. Kareena often shares pictures with Taimur and Jeh bonding with each other. Taimur has also often seen bonding with his half-siblings, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan. Last year, on Inaaya’s birthday, Taimur and Ibrahim were seen getting matching temporary tattoos with an excited Taimur flaunting it in pictures.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.