Taimur Ali Khan Parks His Toy Car In Kareena Kapoor's Favourite Spot At Home. See Pic

Kareena Kapoor has resumed her yoga sessions. The actor took to Instagram on Thursday and revealed she has returned to her favourite spot at her home with a yoga mat in tow. In the picture, Kareena was seen wearing a black sports bra along with a pair of yoga pants. A red, post-workout blush was evident on her face.

“Back at my most favourite spot…My yoga Mat with my favourite girl…long road ahead but we can do this," she captioned the picture. While Kareena was in the spotlight in the picture, we couldn’t help but notice the big toy car placed behind her. A white toy car was carefully parked at the corner of the space. Speaking about the toy, Kareena added in the caption, “Oh! is that my car at the back?"

Natasha Poonawalla took to the comments section and wrote, “Misss you!!!!!" Saba Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s sister, dropped a string of heart emojis. Several fans also showered Kareena with love by dropping heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Kareena battled Covid-19 in December after she attended a few private parties. The actress’ house was sealed and she was quarantined at her house while Saif was stationed at a hotel. Kareena recovered just in time for Christmas and was seen joining the annual Christmas lunch party hosted by Shammi Kapoor’s son Kunal. Kareena was spotted making her way to the party with Saif and their sons — Taimur and Jeh — in tow.

Last seen in Good Newwz, Kareena has a couple of movies in the pipeline. These include Laal Singh Chaddha, in which she reunites with Aamir Khan for the third time. The film is scheduled to release this summer. She also has a film with Hansal Mehta, which Kareena is not only starring in but also co-producing the film with Ekta Kapoor.

