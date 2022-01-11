Taimur Ali Khan Thinks Inaaya 'Smells Like Poo', Says Soha Ali Khan; She Spends Time with Jeh Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan spilled the beans on her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s bond with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s older son Taimur Ali Khan. The cousins, born nine months apart, share a close bond. The duo is often spotted together at birthday parties, spending time at each others’ homes, and even celebrating festivals together. Inaaya, Taimur and his younger brother Jeh were seen coming together last year to celebrate Rakhshabandan as well.

Although the age gap between Taimur and Inaaya isn’t much, Soha has revealed that little Tim thinks Inaaya is ‘just too small’ for him and he feels that she can play with Jehangir Ali Khan, Saif and Kareena’s younger son. She also revealed that Taimur teases that Inaaya ‘smells like poo.’

Advertisement

“Taimur now is like, ‘I will invite Inaaya to my birthday but I will not play with her because she’s just too small.’ I am like ‘well, you’ll are only nine months apart.’ But he’s like no. (He says) ‘I want to read a book and sit by the pool with my father. And I’ll say hello, I’ll hug her if I have to, even though she smells like poo — which she doesn’t by the way (Soha clarified) — and then she can play with Jeh.’ So we said okay. She went recently and hung out with Jeh and had a lovely time. She fed him papaya," Soha told Siddharth Kannan in an interview.

Soha also talked about Inaaya’s reaction to the paparazzi. She said that Inaaya had asked the reason behind so many cameras around her and Soha explained to her about the family’s popularity. Soha too sometimes takes numerous pictures of Inaaya when they are together and sometimes, Inaaya asks Soha to stop filming her and the actress obliges.

Following a break, Soha returned on screen with Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. The digital show featured Soha playing the role of a princess. The series also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Kritika Kamra.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.