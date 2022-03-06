Taimur Ali Khan Throwing Tantrums at Father Saif Leaves Netizens in Splits; Watch Viral Video

Starkid Taimur Ali Khan catches the attention of the paparazzi every time he steps out with parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The father-son duo went stepped out in the city on Sunday afternoon, and the shutterbugs captured the two in their lenses. The video that has now gone viral on social media sees the Kurbaan actor stepping out of his car followed by Taimur after which he throws a tantrum on his dad. The viral video has left the netizens in splits.

The short clip sees Saif Ali Khan dressed in a light red crew neck t-shirt and white pants as he holds a coffee cup in his hand while stepping out of the car. He is followed by Taimur, who donned a grey t-shirt and track pants. As the clip progresses, it sees little Tim Tim throwing a tantrum at his dad, as he points his finger at something, after which Saif waits for a while to look at Taimur. He then tries to grab his father’s thigh. Saif reacts by smiling over his kid’s tantrum and then walks across the street.

The video went viral on social media with scores of fans hitting like over the video, while many chimed into the comments section and dropped laughing out loud emoticons.

It seems like the whole family is on a Sunday outing, as earlier in the day, the paparazzi caught Kareena along with Saif and Taimur as they parked their car outside a café. Kareena looked gorgeous as ever in a white T-shirt and black jogger pants and sports shoes. She even wore a pair of shiny reflectors and looked gorgeous in her casual avatar. Said and Tamiur were seen seated next to driver’s seat. The video also shows, a bunch of school kids clicking selfies with Saif and Taimur. Kareena too clicked smiling selfies with the girls.

Talking about the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddh is an official Hindi remake of the superhit Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The film is all set to release in theatres on April 14, 2022. Apart from that, Kareena is also ready to kick off shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller film this month with Jaideep Ahlawat.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the Disney Plus Hotstar movie Bhoot Police, he recently made headlines for joining Hrithik on Vikram Vedha - the Tamil cult classic of the same name. The original film saw the characters of Vikram and Vedha played by R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi respectively. The remake of Vikram Vedha also stars Radhika Apte.

