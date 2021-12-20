Taimur Ali Khan Turns 5: Waving at Paparazzi to Having Fun, Star Kid's Cool Videos

Taimur Ali Khan, the elder son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, has turned 5 today. The toddler is as much a subject of discussion in the media as his parents- Saif and Kareena. Taimur is the biggest name when it comes to Bollywood star kids. His cute pictures and videos keep getting viral on social media. While the little nawab is seen doing Yoga with his mom sometimes, he also partakes in gardening with his dad.

People are always very curious to know more about the little nawab. So let’s have a look at some fun moments of Taimur.

Taimur is often spotted with his parents. Whenever he comes in front of the paparazzi, he behaves nicely with everyone. Taimur also waves towards the camera just like a star. In a video of Taimur that went viral, he was seen with his father Saif and sister Innaya Khemu. First Saif went to his car, then Taimur came and waved towards the paparazzi and said “Can I go?".

There was one more video in which Taimur was seen with his mother Kareena. In the video, Kareena came out of her car and waved towards the paparazzi. Then Taimur came out of the car and tried to get inside the house quickly. And while he was rushing into the house, Taimur’s head bangs the door.

Another video that went viral showed Taimur going out of the house with Kareena. In the video, he jumped as soon as he came out of the house. There was another video in which people really liked Taimur’s style when he waved a bye in response to the paparazzi saying bye to him. In this video, he was with his parents at the airport.

