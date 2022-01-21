Taimur Looks Nothing Less Than A Rockstar in Red Bandana; Saif Ali Khan Tries to Match Son's Charm

Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to share some glimpses of her workouts and family time. This Friday it was the latter. Kareena shared the ‘twinning’ game of her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. In the picture, the father-son duo was seen wearing red matching headbands. Posting the picture on her Instagram Stories, Kareena added a sticker reading - “Twinning winning." In the snap, Saif and Taimur were seen standing on the balcony. While Saif had paired black jeans with a sea green t-shirt and white kicks, Taimur was dressed all black.

Advertisement

Kareena often treats her fans with some adorable clicks of the father-son duo. A couple of weeks back, the actor had dropped a post of her “mornings" featuring Saif and Taimur. In the photo, Saif was seen holding his phone and glaring at the camera, while their little one was busy scribbling on a copy. While Saif’s expression left the audience in splits, Kareena, in the caption, shared a quick conversation between the two. “Saif - Beboo are you taking another picture for Instagram? Me-Ummmmm Click. Saifu and Tim Tim, Ma boyssss," Kareena captioned her picture.

Advertisement

Last year on Taimur’s birthday Kareena had penned a heartwarming note for her little one along with a video, which featured him taking his first steps. “Your first steps your first fall," Kareena captioned the clip. The mom-of-two expressed that she had recorded the clip with so much pride. She wrote that it wasn’t Taimur’s first or last fall, but she is sure that he will always pick himself up. “Happy Birthday my heartbeat… My Tim Tim, no one like you mera beta," Kareena concluded the birthday post.

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second son, Jeh Ali Khan, last year on February 21. However, the process was not easy for the actor. In her book ‘Pregnancy Bible’, Kareena shared about the complications she faced during her second pregnancy.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.