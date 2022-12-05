Takatak 2 Fame Komal Bodkhe Faces Harassment By Cyber Criminals; Deets Inside

Actress Komal Bodkhe, who rose to fame after appearing in the popular Marathi movie Takatak 2, is active on social media. She frequently shares her photos and videos online to stay connected with her fans. Recently, Komal made a shocking revelation. She said that she has been a victim of cybercrime. The actress shared that she is being threatened by some unknown numbers, saying that they will make her nude photos go viral. Komal has complained to the cyber police about this. The actress opened up about this incident with her fans on social media.

Komal shared a video on her Instagram account and said, “For the past few days, I have been receiving calls from an unknown number. But since it was an unknown number, I did not pick up the phone. After that, he called my brother. My brother called me and asked which app did you get money from. I told him no. He said that those people are demanding the money you took. At first, I was scared. Then I called that number and explained that I had not taken any loan."

She continued, “It didn’t stop even after I said all that. They sent me my aadhar card details. He also threatened to make my nude photos viral if the money was not paid. But then I got more scared. I shared the incident with my family. They asked me to check my account. When I checked I found that more than two thousand was deposited in one of my accounts. But I didn’t take a loan from any app. Finally, I ran to the cyber police. Filed a complaint against them. These things have been happening here for the past few days. So please don’t download any such app. This will give your bank account details to them and they will take advantage of it."

The actress captioned the clip, “Be Alert. Hello, I am Komal Bodhke, please watch this video till the end. If this happens, I am mentioning some links in the story, go there and complain. And the first complaint to the police, they will guide you. Make this video viral as much as possible."

Through this clip, Komal has appealed to everyone to be careful, so that they don’t face the same harassment that she is facing.

On the work front, Komal came into the limelight with the movie Takatak 2. She played the role of Ankita in this film and it received a lot of appreciation from the fans. The movie was directed by Milind Kavde and also featured Prathamesh Parab, Bhumika Kadam, Sistema Bhalerao, Akshay Kelkar, Ajinkya Raut and Kiran Mane. The film was a huge hit at the box office.

