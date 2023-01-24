Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Neha Ramakrishna who is also known as Neha Gowda has gained popularity in a very short period and has won many hearts with her real personality. The actress is quite active on social media platforms and keeps treating her fans with some adorable pictures now and then.

She recently posted a bunch of pictures that went viral on Instagram. She was looking adorable in this chocolate brown fusion wear. The one-shoulder kurta had a matching long skirt. Going for minimal jewellery, she just added a long statement earring and nude makeup. While posting these pictures, she mentioned the caption and said, “Be kind, be in love."

She was seen in the ninth season of Bigg Boss Kannada. Starting the new season with 18 competitors, the producers decided to divide the group equally between veterans and newcomers, allowing 5 contestants from previous Bigg Boss Kannada seasons to compete. 9 of the remaining candidates were first-timers, while 4 top contestants from the recently finished Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season Rakesh Adiga, Roopesh Shetty, Saanya Iyer, and Aryavrdhan secured their respective slots.

Motor racer Aishwarya Pissay, well-known YouTuber Nawaz of Saik Nawwu, actor-entrepreneur Darsh Chandrappa, well-known TV actress Mayuri Kyatari, and Neha Gowda were the five contenders who have already been eliminated.

