‘Taking a Risk to be Happy Takes Guts': Sushmita Sen’s Cryptic Post After Rohman Shawl Break-up

Sushmita Sen put breakup speculations with Rohman Shawl through a post on social media last week. The actress, in a new post on Instagram, spoke about taking risks. She shared a gorgeous click of herself and accompanied it with an insightful note. “Taking a risk to survive takes will. Taking a risk to be happy, that takes guts,”wrote the former Miss Universe. She added, “You got guts people, believe me, we all do! Let no one tell you otherwise!” Signing off, the 46-year-old, wrote, “I love you.”

Take a look at the post:

Earlier, Sushmita had shared another post on Instagram in which she wrote, "Peace is beautiful!"

Sushmita and model Rohman Shawl were together for more than two years. On December 23, they announced their break-up on their respective social media handles saying the relationship had ended long ago.

Sushmita had posted a photo of herself with Rohman last week saying they started off as friends and will "remain friends." She followed the caption with hashtags: #nomorespeculations, #liveandletlive, #cherishedmemories, #gratitude, #love

Rohman reposted the same on his Instagram timeline.

On the professional front, Sushmita is ending the year on a high as the second season of the web series Aarya headlined by her, premiered on Disney+Hotstar to phenomenal reception.

She posted adorable beyond-the-scenes footage from the sets of the Ram Madhvani directed show. Sushmita was seen uplifting the mood of children by cheering them up with some dance.

Aarya 2 picked up from where the last season ended. In addition to Sushmita, the crime-thriller show stars Sikander Kher, Vikas Kumar, Ankur Bhatia, Virti Vaghani, Sugandha Garg, Jayant Kripalani in important roles.

