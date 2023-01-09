Tamannaah Bhatia All Set To Begin New Schedule Of Debut Malayalam Film Bandra

Tamannaah Bhatia recently became the talk of the town after a video of her kissing Darlings actor Vijay Verma at a private New Year party went viral on social media. Although both celebrities refrained from commenting on the matter, fans have already started speculating that the duo is in a relationship. Meanwhile, Tamannaah is now grabbing the headlines for another reason. The Babli Bouncer actress is all set to kick off the second schedule of her debut Malayalam-language film Bandra.

If reports are to be believed, the 33-year-old will be flying to Kochi in Kerala on January 20 for resuming the shoot of the Dileep-starrer. Sources have also claimed that the film’s team has decided to shoot some parts in Mumbai as well. The first schedule of Bandra was wrapped up in December 2022 in Rajasthan.

According to the Malayalam portal Mathrubhumi.com, a close source revealed, “It’s going to be a very busy 2023 for Tamannaah… Fans can’t wait to see the actress in her Malayalam debut. She is one of the few stars to have dabbled in three film industries: Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, and has had a great 2022 with back-to-back project releases. Now she is ready to take over the Malayalam industry with Bandra."

Helmed by Arun Gopy, Bandra stars Malayalam star Dileep in the lead role. The filmmaker and actor previously collaborated on the 2017 film Ramaleela. Touted to be an action thriller, Bandra is produced by Vinayaka Ajith under the banner of Ajith Vinayaka Films.

In October last year, Tamannaah visited the Guruvayoor Sreekrishna Temple in Kochi along with Bandra director Arun Gopy. In a now-disappeared Instagram story, the actress dropped a picture with the caption, “Here’s to a new beginning in the Malayalam film industry." The director also shared a picture from their visit to the temple on Instagram.

On the work front, besides Bandra, Tamannaah Bhatia has been roped in to play the female lead in director Meher Ramesh’s Bhola Shankar. The actress is also a part of Shamas Nawab Siddiqui’s Bole Chudiya, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mouni Roy, among others. Tamannaah is also geared up for two OTT releases this year, namely Lust Stories 2 and Jee Karda.

