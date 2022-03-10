Tamannaah Bhatia, Badshah's Tabahi Song Takes Internet By Storm

Rapper Badshah has released a new song titled Tabahi, featuring actress Tamannaah Bhatia, and her fans are already dancing to the beat. The video took over the internet soon after its release. The dance number has garnered over 64 lakh views on YouTube.

Sharing the video on her official Instagram account, Tamannaah wrote, “Chalo, thodi #Tabahi machaate hai! OutNow Everywhere. Watch and like the video on @badboyshah’s YouTube channel and listen to it on your favourite streaming platform (sic)."

This is for the first time Tamannaah has collaborated with Badshah. In a recent interview she said that it was a blast making the video with him and I’ve been secretly humming this song to myself ever since I first heard it.

“My favourite part of the song is the hook step-it has me hooked in every way! The video is already pooling in a lot of love all over the country and I’m grateful for all of it," she said in an interview with IANS.

Tabahi video begins with Badshah, handcuffed, complaining about how Tamannaah has won his heart and mind and ruined him. The song also shows dancers dressed in Bharatnatyam costume surrounding the couple.

The Tabahi song has quickly become another hit from Badshah, with catchy lyrics, a grooving beat and a must-copy signature step.

Tamannaah recently posted a picture of herself with Badshah on Instagram to celebrate the success of Tabahi. “Tabahi machadi humne (sic)," she wrote on Instagram, sharing the photo. The performance by the duo is highly praised by other celebrities. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the Oo Antava Girl, was one of them. She commented, “Uff" on the photo.

Tamannaah has a number of releases coming out in the near future, including Gurthunda Seethakalam, F3, Bhola Shankar, Pan A Plan B, Yaar Dost, and Babli Bouncer.

