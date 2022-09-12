Tamannaah Bhatia Calls Kapil Sharma a 'Whole Mood' As He Wears Hot Pink: 'Keep Defying The Usual'

All eyes have been on Tamannaah Bhatia after the trailer of her movie upcoming film Babli Bouncer was released. The actress will be playing the role of a bouncer in the movie and the trailer has left her fans excited to see her in this new avatar. The diva has been promoting her much-awaited film and recently did a photo shoot as she visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Tamannaah sported an androgynous look and also praised Kapil Sharma for “defying the usual" in the caption.

Tamannaah took to Instagram and posted pictures of herself in which she looked every bit of a star, radiating confidence and positive vibes. The diva sported a black and white checkered shirt with flower detailing on the front and paired it with black pants and nude-coloured heels. The outfit was from the shelves of designer Dhruv Kapoor. She completed her look with large hoop earrings and opted for minimal makeup with mascara on the eyes and nude lip colour.

Sporting this outfit, Tamannaah graced Kapil Sharma’s popular comedy show, during which the latter wore a pink sweatshirt. Therefore, in the caption of her post, Tamannaah praised Kapil for ‘defying the usual’ and wrote, “Being expressive. Being chic. Being Babli Bouncer. Isn’t this androgynous look a vibe, guys? PS Whoever said boys shouldn’t wear pink hasn’t seen Kapil Sharma in a hot pink pullover. He was a whole mood on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show Keep defying the usual, Kapil".

Earlier, Kapil had also shared a photo of himself in a pink sweatshirt and stylish glasses when he captioned the post explaining how the colour pink is also a masculine colour. He also explained that the colour was historically always considered to be a feminine colour. “Can boys wear pink? Yes, you read that right, real men wear pink. Pink is a masculine and cool colour for guys unknown to many, historically, pink wasn’t always a feminine colour. In the 18th century, for instance, men were known to wear pink silk suits that had floral… Men wear pink and it does not diminish your manliness!" he had written.

Meanwhile, talking about Tamannaah Bhatia’s film, it is directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and is produced by Star Studios and Junglee Pictures. The film is set in the actual `bouncer town` of North India - Asola Fatepur Beri. It will see Tamannaah Bhatia playing the titular role. Meanwhile, she is also set for the release of her Telugu film, Gurtunda Seethakalam, which stars south actor Satya Dev.

