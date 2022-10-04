Tamannaah Bhatia Dances Her Heart Out, Poses With Young Fan At A Navaratri Celebration, Watch Video

Tamannaah Bhatia has had two back-to-back projects. While she played a female bouncer in Madhur Bhandarkar’s slice-of-life film Babli Bouncer, she essayed the role of a wedding planner in the Riteish Deshmukh starrer Netflix romantic comedy Plan A Plan B. As the Navratri season has gripped Bollywood, Tamannaah has also joined the celebrations with some graceful Garba dance moves.

In a video she shared, the Bahubali actress can be seen dancing her heart out as the enamored crowd saw her matching intricate dance steps with her fellow dancers. Donning a glistening purple salwar suit paired with a matching dupatta, Tamannaah was in her most energetic form. She matched steps with fellow attendees and even posed for a few pictures.

During one of her recent interviews, Tamannaah shared that when she was on the cusp of making her debut, there was a certain mold for female actresses regarding their depiction on the silver screen. Moreover, there was hardly any scope for experimentation.

She told Bombay Times, “I started working when I was a teenager. At that time, I was totally tomboyish. I remember I had to learn certain things to play a heroine on screen. Back then, the cinema had certain ways of how a girl should walk and talk on screen. Today cinema has evolved so much that these norms are broken. All that doesn’t exist anymore, but when I started, it did exist."

She also expressed her thoughts on the impact that OTT has made in the landscape of entertainment, Tamannaah said, “OTT has opened up windows for a lot of varied kinds of content. The last couple of years have organically brought us to a place where we can do a variety of cinema and then present it on a platform that works best for it. After all, all things cannot just be released in cinema halls, right?"

On the work front, Tamannaah has three Telugu films under her belt namely Gurthunda Seethakalam, Bhola Shankar, and That Is Mahalakshmi. She would also play a pivotal role in the Hindi film Bole Chudiyan.

