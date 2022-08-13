Tamannaah Bhatia Flaunts Her Desi In A Ravishing Green Chiffon Saree

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia’s sartorial choices often shell out major fashion goals for fans on social media. Recently, the actress shared some stunning pictures, from her latest trip to Melbourne on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, she is seen rocking a green chiffon saree, which she paired with a matching cutout blouse. The actress has accessorised her look with emerald earrings and rounded it off with nude makeup and a messy bun.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, the actress wrote, “Miss B in her Bollywood avatar."

Tamannaah is currently in Australia to attend the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. A few days ago, the actress shared yet another captivating picture of herself on Instagram. In the photos, she is seen sporting a black thigh-high slit dress with a plunging neckline and dramatic off-shoulder detailing. Along with sharing the photos, the 32-year-old wrote, “Breaking the Mould!’ Seeing the picture, fans showered her with a lot of love. While one user wrote, “Gorgeous," another went on to call her the “Hottest."

On the work front, after the commercial success of F3, Tamannaah Bhatia has a lot of projects in her pipeline. Up next, she has director Nagashekar’s upcoming romantic drama Gurthunda Seethakalam. The movie is the official remake of the 2020 Kanada film, Love Mocktail.

Apart from Gurthunda Seethakalam, she also has Babli Bouncer in her kitty, which is written by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Debnath and Madhur Bhandarkar. The film is scheduled for a direct-to-digital release, exclusively on Disney + Hotstar, on September 23. Furthermore, Tamannaah will also star in the much-awaited Telegu action film Bhola Shankar, which is directed by filmmaker Meher Ramesh.

