Tamannaah Bhatia Gets Trolled For Wearing Dual-Toned Denim Jeans

Bollywood stars, besides giving us the perfect dose of entertainment with their films, also impress us with their commendable fashion sense. From Ranveer Singh’s out-of-the-box outfits that challenge social constructs to Sonam Kapoor’s chic and experimental style statements, celebrities from B-town have earned a special place in the good books of the fashion police. But many times, fans often turn out to be fashion critics and express their discontent with the stars’ wardrobe collections. Recently, Himmatwala actress Tamannaah Bhatia was brought under the radar of style experts, who lambasted the actress for sporting dual-toned denim jeans. Many even pointed out that Tamannaah copied actress and fitness expert Shilpa Shetty, who was also heavily trolled for wearing a similar outfit.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video on Instagram, where Tamannaah can be seen dressed in an uber-cool black, buttoned-up shirt that she clubbed with a collared, light-blue denim jacket having long sleeves. The actress rounded off her classy attire with a pair of double-toned jeans, which made her an easy target for trolls. Tamannaah’s attire did not sit well with social media users, who started trolling her in Instagram’s comment section.

“Bad dressing… she is my favourite though," noted one user, adding a thumbs-down emoji. “Copying Shilpa Shetty’s look," pointed another individual. A third user joked, “Ye kese dress hai? (What sort of a dress is this?)"

Many others differed in their opinions and lauded Tamannaah’s dual-toned denim avatar. “Shilpa ne pehn liya toh kya koi aur nahi pehan skta? (So what if Shilpa wore it, can’t anyone else wear it?)," questioned an Instagram user. “But she styled it better!!!" chimed in a fan. Another neutral user commented, “Are chood yaar tailor same tha (Leave it. Both had the same tailor.)"

Earlier, Shilpa was compared to social media sensation Urfi Javed for wearing double-toned denim jeans, while attending the birthday bash of fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Tamannaah will be seen next in director Meher Ramesh’s Telugu-language action comedy Bhola Shankar, scheduled to hit the theatres on April 14 next year.

