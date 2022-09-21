Tamannaah Bhatia: I Want to Do a Massive Female-led Action Film | Exclusive

Tamannaah Bhatia is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Babli Bouncer. Playing the titular character in this Madhur Bhandarkar directorial, the actor will be seen playing the role of a bouncer, a job which is predominated by men.

Talking about the film, Bhatia explains why she decided to be a part of this unconventional subject. “This is a personal story for me. The world of Babli Bouncer is very novel, something that hasn’t been explored earlier. The other thing is that as a person, I was a tad tomboyish while growing up. I became an actor while I was studying so I remember I had people who were dishing out lessons on how to walk like a girl. So I come up from a space where there was certain boundary as to how girls should walk. But I feel times have changed and today we should stop defining what a woman can do or should be doing. I am primarily a goofball, the side of mine which hasn’t been discovered yet, but I believe people will come to know about it through this film."

In her two decade long career, Bhatia has played glamorous parts in quintessential commercial films but of late she has been picking up interesting characters including playing a a kabaddi coach in Seetimaarr (Telugu) to pretending to be a boy in F3 (Telugu). The Bahubali actor says that the narrative for female actors has definitely been changing.

“In general writing is being taken seriously in cinema. In the last three years so much content has been available and consumed, which is one of the biggest reasons that better characters and stories are being written. The good part is that there is space for all kind of cinema. I believe writers are going to be valued a lot more than ever before. So it’s a great time to be an actor."

Ask her if picking up such roles is a conscious effort to break away from an image and she says, “I prefer picking up these different characters so that I have to completely rework my process and present myself in a new way. As an actor, I get bored if I do something too many times. I want to do films which I like to watch. My vision is to do a female led massive action film. I really want to some hard hitting action on-screen."

