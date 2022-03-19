Home » News » Movies » Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Smoking Hot In Bold Pink Bikini During Her Maldives Vacay

Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Smoking Hot In Bold Pink Bikini During Her Maldives Vacay

Tamannaah Bhatia sets Instagram on fire with her sizzling bikini-clad video.
Tamannaah Bhatia sets Instagram on fire with her sizzling bikini-clad video.

Tamannaah Bhatia sets temperatures soaring with her latest video. The actress slipped into a hot pink bikini during her vacay in the Maldives and shared a video from her stay.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: March 19, 2022, 21:12 IST

Tamannaah Bhatia is setting Instagram on fire with her latest video! The actress, who is the latest Indian actress to have landed in the Maldives, took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of her beach OOTD. The Baahubali star slipped into a hot pink two-piece bikini for her day out in the sun. Tamannaah styled the bold look with a floral cape and left her hair loose.

In the video, Tamannaah was seen enjoying the breeze while she took a walk in the property she was staying in. She was also seen enjoying the sunset as her companion recorded her. Besides the video, Tamannaah also shared a picture riding an ice cream cycle on the property of the island.

Advertisement

In the picture, Tamannaah was seen wearing a pink crop top and a pair of denim shorts. She completed the look with a floral printed cape. She shared the picture with the caption, “Guess who has all the ice cream in the trunk @movenpickkuredhivarumaldives @oneaboveglobal #movenpickmaldives #movenpickkuredhivarumaldives #wemakemoments."

RELATED NEWS

Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia recently wrapped the first schedule of Babli Bouncer. The project is helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar. Sharing a video from the first schedule wrap on Instagram, Tamannaah said, “Time flies when you’re having the best time everrr! I can’t believe that it’s already a wrap on the first schedule of #bablibouncer @imbhandarkar sir you are the reason the set reverberates with such a childlike ,happy and peaceful energy , we have worked non stop but never even at one point felt like we were at work . Thank you for bringing out the best in me and I can’t wait to get back to shoot very soon. A big shoutout to all the girls who at 6 am in the morning walked our lil imaginary ramp . Work is a party with you girls."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: March 19, 2022, 21:12 IST