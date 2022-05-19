Tamannaah Bhatia Seeks Blessings From Audrey Hepburn 'Ji' Before Walking the Red Carpet at Cannes 2022

Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia made her Cannes debut this year as the ongoing film festival has selected India as the Country of Honour. The actress was a part of an 11 member delegation led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. Tamannaah was naturally nervous before walking the Cannes red carpet for the first time and she decided to seek blessings from none other than Audrey Hepburn. Confused? The actress stood before a poster of the iconic Hepburn and sought her blessings. In a now-viral video, she is heard saying that she is going to walk the red carpet, that too in Cannes, with Hepburn’s blessings.

However, the video did not sit well with the fans who called out her mispronunciation of the word ‘Cannes.’ One netizen wrote, “ITS NOT CANZZZZ .. ITS KAN ( CANNES ) .. S in this French word is silent 😫😫😫😫😖😖😖😖" while another wrote, “Why indian film industry turning so embarrassing these days😑." “Cringe!!! Cans!!! Audrey Hepburn ji!!! Whyyyyy?????? 😖😣😩" wrote another fan.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, the actress’ red carpet looks were appreciated by many. The actress turned heads on the red carpet with her dramatic black and white gown by Gauri & Nainika. The Baahubali star looked stunning in a body-hugging gown. The long train took the look a notch higher. Tamannaah was styled by Shaleena Nathani, who is also behind Deepika Padukone’s Sabyasachi saree look at Cannes 2022. Sharing the pictures of her look on Instagram, Tamannaah wrote, “Cannes 2022."

Tamannaah has been listed as one of the celebrities featuring in Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur’s delegation at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. Other heavyweights such as Nayanthara and Pooja Hegde, R Madhavan, AR Rahman, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui feature in the delegate.

Besides the delegation, several stars such as Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were also seen returning to the red carpet.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.