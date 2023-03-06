Ahead of Women’s Day, actress Tamannaah Bhatia opened up about actors being body shamed. She also spoke about her industry colleague Samantha Ruth Prabhu and how she was trolled for her looks after she revealed that she was diagnosed with Myositis. For the uninitiated, The Family Man 2 actress was targeted on social media after the trailer launch of her film Shakuntalam for losing her “charm and glow."

Talking to PinkVilla, Tamannaah addressed the trolling for putting on weight during the pandemic and said that it is hard for women, especially for the ones in the media glare. Talking about the constant judgement, she said, “There is a judgement that is constantly being passed which is fine because we exposed ourselves to a place where we want people to comment, we want their opinion, and we want them to feel in a certain way about us. Because we are in a situation, it is hard to process how everyone looks at you and sometimes it is really very nasty but I have also realised that there is only much I would be able to do about it. I have to make peace with who I am, where and how I am at a certain given point in time."

The actress continued, “So, these opinions are going to be there and I hear them but I will go ahead to do what I really need to do." She further added that one’s identify does not come from their size and shape.

Opening up about the incident with Samantha, she said, “I feel people look upto actors like they are ideal…this is how people want to be like or people aspire to be at some capacity. But no human is going to look the same all the time. There are days you are going to look happy, and some days you will look normal or sad and that is all of us. I think what happened to Sam (Samantha) was really unnecessary and I think something very similar had happened to me after Covid-19. I hope people realize that someone is recovering from a health condition."

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia is currently working on Rajinikanth’s film Jailer.

