Actress Tamannaah Bhatia’s films did not perform well at the box office last year. Except for Babli Bouncer, none of her films like Gurthunda Seethakalam and F3: Fun and Frustration managed to leave an everlasting impression on the audience. Despite these failures, Tamannaah is all pumped up to make a strong comeback. According to reports, she will be seen performing an item song in Anil Ravipudi directorial and Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer NBK108. According to the reports, Tamannaah has given her nod for performing to this song and even raked in a hefty amount of Rs 50,00,000 for this. There are reports that the Ghani actress has also been finalised as one of the female leads in this film.

There is still no official announcement for this news by the NBK108 team. Tamannaah also chose not to talk about it on social media. But fans are extremely happy with this significant development in her professional life. If these reports are true, then it will not be the only time the Maestro actress will be impressing the audience with her electrifying dance moves. She has struck a chord among the viewers with her moves and killer expressions in songs like Vaana Vaana Velluvaye, Swing Zara and Bachelor Babu. Fans can’t wait any longer to see their favourite diva ace a dance number again with her sizzling moves in NBK108. They will also be looking forward to watching her on-screen chemistry with Balakrishna, the male lead in NBK108.

Tamannaah has also bagged a pivotal role in the Nelson Dilipkumar-directorial Jailer. The Petromax actress unveiled the first look of Jailer on Instagram, where she will be seen alongside stalwarts like Rajinikanth and Mohanlal. Tamannaah is all pumped up for this role and wrote in the caption, “Finally I can share this with you all… the news is out!! I am soo sooo happy and honoured to be a part of this movie #Jailer with the one and only Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir directed by @nelsondilipkumar. Can’t wait to share this experience with all of you."

Jailer was slated to release on April 14, but now it has been postponed to August 11.

