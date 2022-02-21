Tamannaah Bhatia To Play Female Bouncer in Madhur Bhandarkar's Multilingual Film

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia will be starring in filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar’s upcoming movie titled Babli Bouncer. The story of the movie will revolve around a coming-of-age female bouncer and Tamannaah will play the protagonist. The story is set in the real bouncer town of North India - Asola Fatehpur in Delhi. Director Bhandarkar has said that the movie will be “a funny, heartfelt and hilarious tale."

Bhandarkar announced the movie on his Twitter handle on February 18. He informed his fans and followers that it will be his 15th film as director.

Tamannaah will be presented in never seen before avatar. She will be playing a bouncer named Babli.

In a statement, Tamannah said, “Madhur Sir has a flair for crafting defining female protagonists and Babli too is such a powerful character. For the first time, a film will explore the story of a female bouncer and I am more than excited to be her voice."

The shooting of the Babli Bouncer has started and Bhandarkar has shared pictures from the sets. In a picture shared, on Monday, he is seen donning a mask with the movie title written on it.

The upcoming movie will explore the unseen world of bouncers. Apart from Tamannaah, the film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles.

The film will be produced by Fox Star Studios and Junglee Pictures. The concept, story and screenplay have been developed by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Debnath and Madhur Bhandarkar respectively. The movie will likely be released at the end of this year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Apart from Babli Bouncer, Tamannaah has several other movies in different languages in the pipeline including Gurthunda Seethakalam (Telugu), F3 (Telugu) and Plan A Plan B (Hindi),

She was recently seen in a dance number Kodthe from the Tollywood film Ghani.

