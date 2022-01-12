Tamannaah Bhatia to Soar Temperatures With Item Song in Varun Tej's Next Ghani

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to raise the temperatures with her new item number, which will be released on January 15. Tamannaah will appear in Varun Tej’s upcoming Telugu sports drama Ghani, directed by Kiran Korrapati.

The actor has shared the poster of the upcoming item song, Kodthe, wherein she is seen in a sizzling brown attire. “Making each punch count. Kodthe out on Jan 15th!" reads the tweet that carries the poster.

Twitter Post: https://twitter.com/tamannaahspeaks/status/1481139413291655171?t=ZTtB0EhR7Ua_3kNQnYfv2g&s=08

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/CYnl900ITDG/?utm_medium=share_sheet

The actor’s posts have made her fans excited about her item number in Varun Tej’s upcoming film and they are looking forward to it.

Meanwhile, Varun Tej is busy shooting for the last schedule of Ghani, while the item number was shot recently. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Ramajogayya Sastry, while the music has been composed by S. Thaman.

In November 2021, Ghani’s teaser was released on YouTube, and it received a good response.

Ghani Teaser Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zYa9wu_dTe4

