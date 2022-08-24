Tamannaah Bhatia to Star Alongside Vijay Varma for Sujoy Ghosh's Segment in Lust Stories 2: Report

After the tremendous success of Lust Stories (2018) –the anthology is all set to receive a sequel. The collection of four short films perfectly encapsulated how lust is perceived in India and this time, the director Sujoy Ghosh is believed to have roped in actor Tamannaah Bhatia to play the lead in his short, as reported by Pinkvilla. Further, as per the report, Darlings actor Vijay Varma, who recently garnered praise for his performance as an alcoholic, abusive husband to Alia Bhatt’s character in the movie– is reportedly set to star in Ghosh’s film as well.

“Tamannaah and Vijay will start shooting with Sujoy in September– while they begin readings and preparation closer to the shooting date", a source close to the development told the publication. However, Tamannaah Bhatia or her team, has not confirmed her participation in the anthology as of now.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashi Dua and Netflix, the anthology would be a perpetual sequel to Lust Stories and would showcase stories from eminent directors like R.Balki, and Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkana Sen Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh. R Balki has reportedly chosen actors Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, and Neena Gupta for his portion of Lust Stories 2, and has already finished shooting for the film.

Meanwhile, Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subash would headline Konkana Sen Sharma’s segment. Not only that but Kajol would also get featured in Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s film.

Previously, Lust Stories saw prominent Bollywood directors of Hindi cinema – Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar – coming together to dish out a riveting anthology. It covered a rarely spoken-about topic such as female sexuality and starred actors such as Kiara Advani, Radhika Apte, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Manisha Koirala, Neha Dhupia and several others.

Among a few of Tamannaah’s upcoming projects are the Madhur Bhandarkar-directed Babli Bouncer, Bole Chudiyan, and a few more in 2022. The popular South Indian actor has made major strides in the Hindi film industry and has scored some of the biggest projects that Bollywood had to offer, including Bahubali 2. She has previously starred in movies such as Sajid Khan’s Himmatwala (2013) co-starring Ajay Devgn, and also appeared in Humshakals, and Entertainment.

