Tamannaah Bhatia To Star Opposite Dileep In Debut Malayalam Film

Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to make her debut in the Malayalam film industry soon. Tamannaah will be seen sharing the screen space with the Kalyanaraman star Dileep in Arun Gopy’s next, tentatively titled D147. Team D147 has kicked off the film’s production work with a Muharat pooja. The film is produced by Vinayaka Ajith while its screenplay is written by Uday Krishna. The shooting of D147 is expected to go on floors from September 10.

The Muharat pooja took place at the Maha Ganpati Temple in Kerala. At the ceremony, Tamannaah was spotted in a beige embroidered saree with her hair tied in a bun. She opted for minimal makeup with pink matte lips and statement gold earrings. On the other hand, Dileep sorted a simple white shirt over a matching lungi. Soon after pictures and videos of Dileep and Tamannaah surfaced on social media, they went on to make headlines.

Advertisement

On the career front, Tamannaah Bhatia has a couple of films in her kitty. Tamannaah has confirmed that she will work with Rajinikanth in his highly anticipated film Jailer. Tamannaah was last seen in a comedy-drama F3. The film marked yet another hit in her acting career. F3 was directed by Anil Ravipudi. Alongside Tamannaah, it also featured Ventakesh and Varun Tej in the lead roles.

Top Showsha video

Advertisement

Tamannaah is all set for the release of her big-budget Hindi film, Babli Bouncer. Helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the film will premiere on Disney Hotsar on September 23. Babli Bouncer stars Supriya Shukla, Saurabh Shukla, Sahil Vaid and Abhishek Bajaj in key roles. It will clash with yet another Tamannaah-starrer, Gurthunda Seethakalam, which is slated for a theatrical release on the same date. The 32-year-old actress will also be seen with Chiranjeevi in Godfather and with Riteish Deshmukh in her digital debut film, Plan A and Plan B.

Meanwhile, Dileep is trapped in a legal battle over alleged sexual harassment and abduction case. In 2017, a Malayalam actress registered a case against Dileep and five others, accusing them of sexual harassment.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here