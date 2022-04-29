Tamannaah Bhatia Turns Up The Heat In Sizzling Aqua Bodycon Dress; Mrunal Thakur Reacts

Tamannah Bhatia is one gorgeous actress. The Himmatwala actress never fails to impress fans with her sartorial finesse. Talk about her airport looks, casual outings, or holiday attires, Tamannah knows how to nail it all with her killer outfits. The actress who is an avid social media user often treats her fans to gorgeous pictures in stylish outfits. Maintaining the trajectory, the 32-year-old actress left her fan following stunned when she shared snaps in a sky blue faux leather mini dress from Versace.

In the pictures, we see Tamannah Bhatia striking poses for the lens. The dress donned by the stunning beauty may not be a remotely metallic dress but the sheen of the dress surely adds a glossy finish to her look. The actress’ dress straps carry the signature Medusa logo of the brand that upon closer look complemented the Tom Ford heels in the same colour with a touch of golden glam elements. The actress rounded off her look with a pair of golden hoop earrings.

Advertisement

The actress went all dressed up for the Amazon Prime Video’s 5th Anniversary party in Mumbai where her upcoming film Jee Karda was announced.

Taking to the captions, the actress wrote, “Miss B and her bodycon ."

Soon after the pictures were shared on the photo-sharing-platform, scores of actress’ fans chimed into the comments section to heap praises on the actress by posting heart and fire emoticons.

Mrunal Thakur also took to the comments section, writing, “Miss B."

Advertisement

Well, this isn’t the first time, Tamannaah Bhatia has impressed us by her sartorial finesse. Previously, she made heads turn by dressing up in a bodycon holographic dress.

On the work front, she wrapped the first schedule of her upcoming Babli Bouncer, which is helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar. Sharing a video from the first schedule wrap on Instagram, Tamannaah said, “Time flies when you’re having the best time everrr! I can’t believe that it’s already a wrap on the first schedule of #bablibouncer @imbhandarkar sir you are the reason the set reverberates with such a childlike ,happy and peaceful energy , we have worked non stop but never even at one point felt like we were at work . Thank you for bringing out the best in me and I can’t wait to get back to shoot very soon. A big shoutout to all the girls who at 6 am in the morning walked our lil imaginary ramp . Work is a party with you girls."

Advertisement

She also has several projects in her kitty. She will be seen in the Telugu films Gurthunda Seethakalam, F3, That Is Mahalakshmi and Bhola Shankar. In Bollywood, she will be seen in Bole Chudiyan and Plan A Plan B.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.