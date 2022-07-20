Tamannaah Bhatia Unveils Her Intriguing First Looks As Babli Bouncer; Announces Film's Release Date

Tamannaah Bhatia treated her fans and followers with her first look from the much-awaited film Babli Bouncer. It is for the first time that Tamannaah will be collaborating with Madhur Bhandarkar for a film. The Himmatwala actress will serve her fans with a whole new avatar. A few hours ago, the actress shared the poster of the film with the digital premiere date on her social media handle.

Tamannaah penned the caption of the post, “Oye bawale suna kya? Aa gaya hai Babli Bouncer ka time! Dilon ko yeh jodegi, ya khub hadiyaan todegi? Pata chalega jald hi! (Hey, have you heard? Babli Bouncer is here! Will it connect hearts, or will it break a lot of bones? will know soon)."

The multi-lingual film will have its digital premiere on September 23, this year on Disney Plus Hotstar. As soon as she shared the first look, her fans couldn’t keep calm and flooded the comments section. One of her fans wrote, “Wow Tammy wow" waiting for Sept 23."

Advertisement

The movie aims to break stereotypes by showcasing a woman in the role of a security bouncer. The comedy-drama is set against the backdrop of North India.

Take a look at Babli Bouncer:

Earlier, Tamannaah had penned a heartfelt note as she announced the film’s wrap-up. Tamannaah had mentioned that this film was a lifetime experience for her and she will cherish it forever. She said the most special thing from her journey was that while they were busy shooting, they were also creating and living a parallel real life which was filled with goodness, positivity and people who were supportive.

Advertisement

Here take a look at the post:

Babli Bouncer is backed by Star Studious and Junglee Pictures. It also features Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in key roles. It is set to screen on digital platform in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Meanwhile, Tamannah has Bole Chudiyan, Plan A Plan B, Arunima Sharma’s web series Jee karda and the Telugu film Bhola Shankar in her kitty.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.